Communities of Healing recognizes success in recovery-to-work program at sixth annual Winter Gathering

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Since its launch of a recovery-to-work program, Communities of Healing (COH) got to witness the success of the initiative in action on Monday, December 5.

It’s a model that has been administered throughout Southern West Virginia, giving people in addiction recovery the opportunity for employment.

COH held its sixth annual Winter Gathering at the newest Fruits of Labor Cafe in uptown Beckley. It was a way to showcase the program’s progress since its inception, as well as to highlight the efforts of those that are a part of it.

“One of our greatest treasures at Fruits of Labor is to empower individuals to move into more of a managerial standpoint, not just coming in through the Empowered Employment Program but for them to move forward in starting entry-level management,” Says the President of Fruits of Labor, Tammy Jordan.

A major aspect making up the program is businesses and employers who are wanting to give those in recovery an opportunity for work.

Through over a 12-week training course, they learn how to successfully employ people in recovery. Whether this made the businesses entry-level into the Cohort program or their graduation, they were all in attendance that day to recognize the importance of the initiative.

Four recovery students also graduating from the program or are being promoted were recognized, as well.

“It has been such a great opportunity, all of it has, and it has taught me a lot about myself,” says one recovery student and Culinarian at Fruits of Labor, Casey Hicks.

“I have worked in restaurants before but usually as a server most of the time, I never thought I would be in a kitchen and I never thought it was somewhere I would stay,” she adds.

Six additional employers have now completed their certificate of completion with Communities of Healing, bringing the total number of employers ready to provide jobs as part of the recovery-to-work program to 30.

After the first four gatherings were held at the other Fruits of Labor location in Rainelle, that day made the second one to be held in Beckley.

Related