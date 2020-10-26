Commonwealth’s Attorney announces more than 100 indicted on drug related charges

TAZEWELL, VA (WOAY) – The Commonwealth Attorney for Tazewell County announced a huge drug roundup.

On September 18 of 2020, 111 individuals were indicted for various drug related crimes. The indictments were part of a year long investigation involving multiple Tazewell County enforcement agencies.

Chris Plaster, the Commonwealth Attorney, says that drugs will not be tolerated in their communities.

“Selling illegal drugs in Tazewell County can not and will not be tolerated. If you are involved in that, or considering that as a source of income, or as a means to make some extra money, or even considering trading a drug for your drug of choice, I urge you to reconsider,” Plaster said.

Plaster also said his office wants to focus on recovery initiatives for addicts.

There was a total of 132 indictments charging 111 people, resulting in a total of 326 counts.