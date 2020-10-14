Commissioner of Agriculture asking for public’s help after someone allegedly sets fire to campaign sign

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Two nights ago, a campaign sign was set on fire in Greenbrier County, and now the sheriff’s department is investigating 

Kent Leonhardt is the Republican incumbent  running for commissioner of agriculture and he has two campaign signs set up at the cross section between Route 12 and Route 60 at the Alta/Alderson exit.

He received  photos from friends who happened to be driving by and called the fire department. 

Jessica Dobrinsky, Leonhardt’s campaign manager, says they are disappointed that someone would do this. 

“People obviously don’t have the same viewpoints, but we strive for civil discourse and to have a peaceful conversation of just differences of policy but we were very disappointed that the civil discourse was broken with this act of vandalism,” she said. 

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are encouraged to the call the sheriff’s department at (304) 657-6634.

