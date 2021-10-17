College Football Roundup – October 16

WOAY – Bluefield University football overcame a halftime deficit to win its second game of 2021, defeating Warner 51-36 Saturday in Lakeland, Florida.

The Rams raced out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter, but 21 second-quarter points gave the Royals the lead at the break. Bluefield responded with several touchdown passes from Nathan Herstich to regain the momentum; Herstich finished with 333 yards passing and six touchdowns. Jaquan Ebron and Thomas Lee had two touchdown receptions each for the Rams, who return to Mitchell Stadium next Saturday to face St. Andrews.

Bluefield State had a back-and-forth road contest at Erskine, but the Flying Fleet scored a touchdown in the final minute to win 24-19. The Big Blues fell behind 10-0 in the first half before scoring 19 unanswered points, prior to Erskine’s comeback. J’Rell Joseph threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns for Bluefield State, which has a bye next Saturday; they go to Barton on October 30.

Virginia Tech returned to ACC play Saturday against Pittsburgh, but the Panthers scored a pair of touchdowns late in the first half that were key to a 28-7 win. Braxton Burmeister threw for 134 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. The Hokies finish their three-game homestand next Saturday with a 12:30 kickoff against Syracuse.

