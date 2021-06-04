Cole Chevy Mountain Festival returns to southern West Virginia

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Mercer and Tazewell County residents can expect a fun weekend as the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival returns to the area.

The yearly event was cancelled last year due to COVID-19, and the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginia’s is excited to get things rolling once again.

The festival opens up this evening, June 4, and features dozens of games, rides and much more.

“Always happy to have the Coal Chevy Mountain Festival come around,” said Chamber President Jeff Dissibbio.

“It should be a great time this year, with everything happening and all the changes. With everyone finally being able to get out and enjoy life, and bring some quality of life back to Southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.”

This year’s festival will also be ten days long, partially making up for the lost time after it’s cancellation last year.

Related