Cold Front Brings Slight Chill, Early Weekend Rain Expected

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A frontal system will bring our temperatures down closer to seasonal average later today, but it will stay dry.

Meanwhile, a southern storm promises rain on Saturday. About one-quarter to one-half inch of rain will fall Saturday morning. Only the Allegheny Highlands above 3,000 feet near and north of Marlinton will see a slushy inch of snow accumulation. In the storm’s wake, Sunday will be dry.

A strong low pressure will move into the Great Lakes on Monday. Strong, warm winds ahead of the system will produce gusts of 35-45 mph with showers on Monday. In the system’s wake, gusts 40-45 mph and dry weather are expected Tuesday. Wind Advisories will likely be hoisted for southern West Virginia with the early week system.

Below is your 7-Day StormWatch 4 Forecast:

Related