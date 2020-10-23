Coda Kitchen to hand out Halloween candy

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Coda Mountain Academy’s Coda Kitchen still offers meals to those in need.

The Christian-based organization has worked to feed the community ever since schools closed at the start of the pandemic. Each meal is well balanced and freshly made.

To celebrate Halloween next week, kids can expect something special when they pick up their meals.

“We know that communities are not going to allow kids to trick-or-treat or if they are, it’s very limited,” said food service director Lauren Floyd. “We wanted to find a way to help kids still get their sugar fix, so we’ve had a bunch of volunteers make big bags of candy for all the kids. If they come on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday, we’ll hook them up with a big bag of treats.”

Those treat bags include a lot of candy favorites, including Lindor Chocolates, Twizzlers and Reece’s Cups. You can find their distribution sites on the organization’s Facebook page.