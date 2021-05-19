Coalfields Architecture Tour to be held in downtown Beckley this weekend

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – This coming weekend is full of different events as part of the City of Beckley’s 2021 annual Rhododendron Festival, and one of Saturday’s evening events will take you on a tour back in time to get a peek at some of the beautiful coalfield architecture.

“Beckley and a lot of the coal towns in Southern West Virginia have a very unique architecture,” says Scott Worley, tour guide for the tour and tour guide for Haunted Beckley. “And we like to highlight it because most people don’t always get to see it as your busy driving down the street, you’re not standing there looking at the buildings close up. So, we hope to give folks a better appreciation for the architecture here in our region.”

This event includes about a mile-long walking tour through downtown Beckley, starting at the Raleigh Playhouse Theatre at 6 PM on Saturday. During the tour, Worley will talk about the famous architect Alex Mahood, who designed some of these more distinguished-looking buildings during the height of the coal era.

“I have a little presentation on coalfield architecture and Alex Mahood thanks to the Coal Heritage Highway Authority, they are bringing some displays for us,” he says.

People of all ages can participate in this historical walking tour, and the cost is $10 per person. So, if you like history and want to learn more about it right at home, this is an opportunity you won’t want to miss.

“It’s a great opportunity for folks to get out and explore the town, learn the history of our town and our buildings up close and personal,” says Worley.

You can register for this Coalfields Architecture Tour on Haunted Beckley’s Facebook page.

