Coal River Fire Department to get new tanker truck

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – On Tuesday the Raleigh County Commission approved the lease of a new tanker for the Coal River Fire Department.

The tanker will be able to haul twenty-five hundred gallons of water for the fire department. The lease purchase is in the amount of three hundred and fifty-nine thousand dollars and the funds will be pulled from the fire levy which is included in the fire department budget.

“Being from down route three there’s very few hydrants and they have to have tankers to haul water to fires,” said President of Raleigh County Commission Dave Tolliver. “This is a worthwhile purchase even though it’s three hundred and fifty-nine thousand.”

The fire department will receive the tanker in about a year.