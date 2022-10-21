Coal communities to receive nearly $47 million from Appalachian Regional Commission

Frostburg, M.D. (WOAY) – Dozens of projects in communities impacted by coal-related job losses will receive nearly $47 million from the Appalachian Regional Commission.

The Commission reports the awards through the ARC’s Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce, and Economic Revitalization Initiative will benefit 52 projects in over 180 counties.

Among the most significant awards was $2.4 million to expand broadband in Summers County, connecting 489 homes and 179 businesses to affordable internet service.

Additional projects will support agriculture, workforce development, tourism, and entrepreneurship.

