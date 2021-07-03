Classmates reunite for a former high school’s class reunion

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The annual Come On Home Reunion was held at the American Legion building in downtown Fayetteville.

It’s a very special class reunion that invites any graduate from the former Fayetteville High School to come out and reunite with fellow classmates again.

This reunion takes place every year on the closest Saturday to the 4th of July, as nearly 100 alumni dating all the way back to 1942 come out to be in attendance.

“What can I say, Fayetteville is a wonderful place to live, grow up, it’s a fabulous little town, and we’re fortunate we can do this,” says Lita Eskew, chairman of the Come on Home committee. “Today’s a good day, there’s a lot going on downtown all day long, so please, come and join us in Fayetteville.”

The Come on Home committee meets a few times out of the year, and if you would like to be a part of it, you can contact the Town of Fayetteville to get on the emailing list for the committee.

