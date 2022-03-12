Class AAA Semifinals: PikeView vs. Fairmont Senior

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – PikeView girls basketball competed for all 32 minutes Friday night, but the season came to an end in the Class AAA semifinals, as Fairmont Senior won 58-39.

The Lady Polar Bears gained momentum in the first half, and would hold on to it for the majority of the contest. But PikeView, perhaps spurred by their comeback overtime victory over Nitro in the quarterfinals, continued to make plays in the second half.

Anyah Brown led the Lady Panthers with 15 points and seven rebounds, while Hannah Perdue scored nine points. Marley Washenitz led all scorers with 27 points, also recording 11 rebounds.

