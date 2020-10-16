City of Welch receives $25,000 grant from USDA for business research and development

WELCH, WV (WOAY) – The USDA has granted the city of Welch a $25,000 grant to research opportunities for business expansion.

The United States Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Division just granted the city of Welch a grant to pursue new business opportunities. According to the USDA Rural Development State Director Kris Warner, the grant is meant to be used by city officials to create a catalog of existing businesses, and find opportunities for growth.

“This is infrastructure for economic development. We all know what water lines, electric lines and broadband do for an individual’s home. But for the business district in the area here in Welch, you’ve got to let people know what you’ve got available, what’s here,” Warner said.

The grant does not need to be repaid to the USDA. According to Welch’s mayor Harold McBride, the grant will be useful for finding new opportunities for tourism, as well as general business growth.

“This grant that we got from the USDA and Mr. Warner brought down to us today helps us do some study of what we have, what buildings we have, what we can convert to recreation and tourism, and help us promote our city,” McBride

The grant will help save a total of nine jobs across the city as well.