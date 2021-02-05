City of Welch continuing initiative to honor veterans

WELCH, WV (WOAY) – The City of Welch is continuing with an important initiative to honors its veterans.

Welch has the highest per capita veteran population in the country. Since Mayor Harold McBride took office, city officials have been posting displays around town in honor of those who have served our country.

“We allow people to purchase banners on behalf of their loved ones or themselves, or to buy a banner to donate and we locate a veteran to use,” said Welch Business Development Specialist Jason Grubb. “It provides their name, rank, any accommodations that they received and a picture on the backside. It talks about how the city of Welch honors our veterans.”

The city puts in a new order every time that they receive 15 new applicants.