City of Princeton prepares for annual Christmas Parade

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – The City of Princeton is gearing up for their yearly Christmas parade.

The parade will be Friday, Dec. 3 and begin at 6 p.m. There will be 45 participating floats. They’ll ride through Mercer Street up to the county courthouse.

According to Princeton’s City Manager Mike Webb, there will also be free hot chocolate for the town, and they are hopeful to see a big turnout for the start of the Christmas season.

“Just getting the Christmas holiday season going and getting everybody involved,” Webb said.” Hearing all the caroling and getting the kids involved, and hopefully Santa Claus will be there. It’s just a lot of fun.”

Last year, the city did not put on a parade due to concerns with COVID-19. Officials say they are excited to bring it back.

This is also the first year the parade is put on solely by the City of Princeton. In previous years, the chamber of commerce would host the event.

