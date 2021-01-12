City of Oak Hill seeks to hire an economic grant writer

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – During Monday’s night Oak Hill city council meeting, a proposal was approved by council to hire an economic grant writer.

According to Councilmember Dave Perry, an economic grant writer relieves some of the duties and responsibilities from the Oak Hill City Manager, which would allow a concentration on industry and business growth in the city of Oak Hill.

“I think that everyone is aware of the store front that is open and the declining businesses over the years, which is declining revue nd effects the city to provide services for the citizens and I think this was forward looking,” said Councilmember Dave Perry.

The job description and salary will be determined by the committee.