City of Oak Hill considering vicious dog ordinance

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – After recent dog attacks, Oak Hill is on its way to passing a vicious dog ordinance.

In the last three weeks, there have been five dog attacks in the city. The city currently only have a lease law, but an ordinance is now being developed. The ordinance would fine dog owners per day until they get rid of their dog if the dog is considered vicious and attacks someone.

“Our ordinance would reflect when you can declare a dog vicious. It would declare when you can impound the dog and it would probably also have a fine for an individual who does not get rid of the dog,” said Oak Hill Councilmember Dave Perry.

The ordinance will be presented to the council in their next meeting in June.

