City of Montgomery unveils new fishing pier along Kanawha River

MONTGOMERY, WV (WOAY) – The City of Montgomery hosts a ribbon-cutting for a new fishing pier on the Kanawha River.

The pier is just one part of a larger project to build a new park in the city.

Several politicians and project organizers attended the ribbon-cutting, including representatives from Senator Shelley Moore Capito’s, and Joe Manchin’s office.

Also in attendance was Congresswoman Carol Miller, along with county commissioners from Kanawha and Fayette Counties.

Project organizers say the new park is about long-term community development.

“You’ve got to have the vision to look forward, and this was definitely one of those projects,” Fayette County Commissioner John Brenemen said.

According to Montgomery Mayor Greg Ingram, the idea for the pier started years ago, and the city is still hard at work to get the rest of the park funded and completed.

“The dream for the project started on May 28, 2013,” Ingram said. “Almost ten years ago.”

When fully completed, the park will also have a kayak launch point, information kiosk, and more on the edge of the Kanawha River.

The new pier is located on 6th & Adams Street, near Montgomery General Hospital.

