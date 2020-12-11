City of Gary granted approval for virtual conference center

GARY, WV (WOAY) – The city of Gary was granted approval for a virtual conference room and training center.

The department received funding through the Care’s Act for the conference room and training center. It’s currently in the final stages of acquisition and development.

“What it means is we will be able to teach classes there,” said Gary Chief of Police S.P. “Pat” McKinney. “We will also be able to hold virtual meetings with not only our council meetings, but with Charleston officials. During the big water crisis there was a lot of problems with people that couldn’t get down. So we’re going to be able to just meet them virtually, even if they’re in Hong Kong.”

The goal is to have the virtual conference system up and running by January 1st.