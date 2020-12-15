City of Bluefield receives new piece of metal artwork

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – The City of Bluefield has received a new piece of artwork.

Created by Lawrence Brothers Incorporated located in Bluefield, Virginia, the metal sign was commissioned by the city of Bluefield West Virginia.

Officials at city hall reached out to the company after seeing a similar one made in Virginia, and wanted to add a new piece of positive artwork to the community.

According to the president of Lawrence Brother Inc. Melanie Protti-Lawrence, the artwork has seen a great reception so far.

“I think the reception in the community has been very positive. I think it just brings a bit of joy and love to the community. And hopefully it’s a daily reminder that we should be spreading that to humanity on a daily basis,” she said.

The sign can be seen on the intersection of Cumberland Road and Route 460 in Bluefield, West Virginia.