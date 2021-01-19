City of Bluefield moves forward on feasibility study for proposed bulk terminal facility

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – The City of Bluefield is moving forward on its project to build a bulk terminal facility.

The project would act as a hub that connects the city to major transportation networks. The city is now moving forward on a feasibility study for the project.

According to City Attorney Colin Cline, Bluefield is located close to the interstate and already has a railyard, making it ideal for a shipping hub.

“Bluefield is a natural stopping point on the Heartland Corridor and we also sit right along Interstate 77. And we’re very close to Interstate 81, and then the new 73-74 is going to be moving through here. So we have a unique combination of rail and interstate trucking access that should enable us to capitalize on that,” Cline said.

The feasibility study is being conducted by EL Robinson Engineering and is paid for by a grant from the US Department of Agriculture.

The study is expected to take roughly four months to complete.