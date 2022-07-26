City of Beckley’s annual Summer Car and Bike Show to be held this weekend if rain holds

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Beckley’s Summer Car and Bike Show will be making its long-awaited return downtown this weekend.

The City of Beckley and Shade Tree Car Club are working together this year to co-host the event.

It is expected to be held this Saturday, July 30 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Word Park and the downtown areas, that is if the weather holds out. Vehicle registration will take place between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Beyond the cars and bikes, live musical entertainment is another event highlight. The ‘How Great Thou Art’ Theater Group will entertain the crowd with Motown from 5:45 to 7:30 at Word Park. Country musicians Alan Kinsler and Peyton Alexis will also be performing from 5:30 to 7:30 at the Cardinal sculpture.

There will be several food vendors, games, and activities. Around 30 trophies are expected to be given out after the show, which includes the Mayor’s Choice and the City Department’s Favorites, and the People’s Choice, among many others.

“It’s always a fun show and people like to do the shows downtown, and as I said, we’re going to be giving out trophies from different departments in the city, so it’s a chance to interact with some of the city employees, as well as the Shade Tree Car Club,” Beckley Events Director, Jill Moorefield says.

There is a $15 vehicle registration fee which allows the owners to be eligible for a souvenir dash plaque, along with specialty awards and prizes.

For more information on the event or to check for inclement weather postponement, you can visit Beckley Events or the Shade Tree Car Club on their Facebook pages.

