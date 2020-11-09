City of Beckley preparing for reverse Veterans Day Parade

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The City of Beckley is gearing up for their Veterans Day parade.

The city is taking multiple COVID precautions for the parade, and is instead structuring it in a reverse style, where spectators drive by instead.

Jill Moorefield with Beckley Events says this is the first time the structure of the parade has been drastically changed like this, but they’re still excited to honor their veterans.

“This is our first time trying it, it’s all due to the pandemic and trying to keep people as safe as possible. We’ve also put together 100 goodie bags for veterans, any veterans that might want to come through. Several different organizations have contributed to that. And we’re working on 200 candy bags for the children,” Moorefield said.

The parade will be at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport, starting at 11 A.M. In the event of inclement weather, the city may reschedule for a later time.