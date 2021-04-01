City of Beckley planning four neighborhood car cruises

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The City of Beckley in partnership with local car clubs is planning a full season of community car cruises and car shows.

Last summer the car cruises served as a community event where local car enthusiasts would drive through neighborhoods, putting on a mobile show.

According to Jill Moorefield with Beckley Events, the cruises were designed to be COVID-safe, and they’re thrilled to do it again this year.

“Our county’s in the red so people are still having to quarantine and stick around their houses, so we picked out four different neighborhoods to go to.”

The city is planning four different cruises, with the first one scheduled for April 10 and three more in May. The car clubs include Shade Tree, Smooth Impressions, AACA as well as others.

Stephanie French, the treasurer and secretary with Shade Tree says on top of the neighborhood cruises, their car club has a full season planned full of regular car shows as well.

“Every one of our shows goes to a charity,” French said. “And we have a big season this year, we have a lot of charities we’ll be donating to. St. Jude’s, the Raleigh County Fire Department, the Prevention Coalition Blessing Box Project.”

Also this summer coming to Beckley will be the Great Race, which was canceled last year. It’s returning to the area in June and will feature cars from around the nation.

“We’ll also be able to host the Great Race this summer on June 25. We’ll have some local cars but also over 100 will be coming from around the country.”

All city cruises will line up between 4:00-4:30 P.M. and begin at 4:30 P.M.

The schedule for the car cruises is as follows:

April 10 – Bowling Addition. Line up at Nazarene Church.

May 8 – McLean Addition/Harper. Line up at Cross Point Church.

May 22 – Rhododendron Cruise. Line up at Airport.

May 29 – Cruise & Concerts. Line up at Park Middle School.

Related