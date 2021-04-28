City of Beckley declares May as Bike Month

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – After a years-long effort to increase outdoor activity in the community, the City of Beckley has decided to declare the month of May as Bike Month.

In 2019, city officials passed a policy to improve biking and walkability in the city, and in 2021, the League of American Bicyclists gave Beckley the first Bronze Level Bike Friendly award in southern West Virginia.

Active Southern West Virginia, a local group with the goal of encouraging outdoor activity, has also been active in the Beckley area in recent months.

This Monday, May 3 at 12:00 P.M. at the 3rd Ave McManus Tail access, Active Southern West Virginia will be hosting an event for the city’s official proclamation on Bike Month.

The event will be followed by a bike and walking event on McManus Trail.

