Cigarette clean-up held at Mercer County Courthouse

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Community Connections is hosting a cigarette clean-up on the Mercer County Courthouse Grounds.

It’s part of the Take Down Tobacco Day of Action. Volunteers met at the courthouse at 4 P.M., and the first 50 received free Chick-fil-A.

According to West Virginia State SADD Coordinator Trevor Darago, the Take Down Tobacco program is a year-long effort aimed at reducing the use of tobacco, especially in youth.

“Though the numbers are decreasing in America, the use is still widely accepted,” Darago said. “And we want to show the dangers of that and say it’s time to put that tobacco away.”

Previously known as Kick Butts Day, this year is the 26th annual occurrence of the event.

