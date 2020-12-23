Churches opt for virtual holiday services to avoid crowds

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – This time of year, church sanctuaries are usually packed with those wanting to celebrate Christmas.

Due to the pandemic, things will have to be different this Christmas Eve. Churches like the Lewisburg United Methodist Church opt for virtual services to make sure churchgoers can still worship but do so from the safety of their own homes. Church leaders say not to worry, though, as the service will include its usual traditions.

“We enjoy song and spirit and scripture and the story of the Christ child. This year, we’re going to still try to offer that, but it’s going to be from the comfort of your home,” said Rev. Bev Colombo. “I think when there’s a lot of change all we can do is lean in to trusting God and taking it day by day and moment by moment.”

The Lewisburg United Methodist Church will host an outdoor service at 6 p.m. tomorrow night and a Facebook Live service at 7. You can pick up candles for the services outside the church.

