Church offers live nativity scene, refreshments

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – With just days to go before Christmas Day, a local church offers a chance to experience the first Christmas in person.

Oak Hill Gospel Tabernacle holds its live nativity scene tonight and tomorrow night from 6 to 8 p.m. Visitors can drive by or get out of their vehicles to see the scene.

“I’m a big believer that we need to have as much normalcy as we can with the crazy things that’s been going on this year,” said Pastor Charles Schmuck. “We really want to do this just to have an opportunity to do something normal and regular. It’s safe, it’s outside, so I think we can check off all the boxes today.”

The event is free to the public and the church will serve hot chocolate and cookies to guests.