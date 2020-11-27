Christmas tree farms see shoppers earlier this year

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The year 2020 has been rough for nearly everyone, so some turn to the holiday season for a reason to smile.

Although Christmas is still weeks away, tree farms already see a number of shoppers stop by. In Craigsville, the Yagel Poor Farm had its first day of the season today. Owner Art Yagel says it’s a bit early, but he understands why everyone is eager to deck the halls.

“They want the fun and joy of coming out here with their kids and that makes it worthwhile for us that work here,” said Yagel. “In July, you’re sitting here shaping these trees… wondering why you’re doing it because it’s 95° out. [Now,] kids come out here and you hear them shrieking and having fun. That makes it worthwhile.”

There are a limited number of Christmas tree farms in our area.

Fayette County:

Crickmer Farms 1635 Crickmer Road, Danese, WV 25831 304-484-7661 or 304-712-8919



Mercer County:

Bluestone Nursery 3517 Stovall Ridge Road, Camp Creek, WV 25820 304-887-1183 or 304-425-5928 and 304-960-5485

Plateau Tree Farm 1634 Mercer Springs Road, Princeton, WV 24739 304-384-7757 or 304-425-1608



Nicholas County:

Yagel Poor Farm 726 Eureka Road, Craigsville, WV 26205 304-575-2787

