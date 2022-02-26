Christian Spears introduced as Marshall athletic director

HUNTINGTON, WV (introduction ceremony video courtesy Marshall Athletics) – Marshall University formally introduced Christian Spears as its 22nd athletic director Friday morning. Spears had been named to the role Monday after being approved by the Board of Governors.

This is the first full-time head athletic director position for Spears, who was a deputy at several schools, most recently at the University of Pittsburgh. He expressed a desire to get started on a high note; his tenure begins March 14.

Spears also made a point of thanking Jeff O’Malley, who had been the Herd’s interim athletic director since July, for his work the last seven months. Among other things, O’Malley oversaw the Herd’s move to the Sun Belt Conference.

