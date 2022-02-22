Christian Spears named Marshall athletic director

WOAY – Marshall University announced Monday that Christian Spears will be the new Thundering Herd athletic director on a full-time basis, following a vote by the Board of Governors. Spears, whose tenure will start March 14, will succeed Jeff O’Malley, who had been interim athletic director since July 2021.

Spears comes from the University of Pittsburgh, where he was the deputy athletic director and chief operating officer. He also held deputy athletic director positions at Eastern Michigan & Northern Illinois. In addition, he was an assistant director at both Southern Illinois and Harvard in the 2000s.

“Christian Spears is a transformational leader who exhibits a deep respect for tradition, combined with an ability to architect a vision to unleash potential,” said Marshall President Brad D. Smith in a statement. “I am excited to welcome Christian to Marshall to serve in this pivotal role. “Christian’s leadership philosophy and his drive for Marshall to build on its storied foundation of winning mirror my own. I look forward to working with him to usher in the next chapter of great for Athletics at our university.”

A formal welcome event for Spears is planned for Friday in Huntington.

