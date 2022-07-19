Christian organization Jehovah’s Witnesses encourage people to put together disaster go bags in case emergency strikes

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Flashlights, water jugs, food, and first-aid kits, these are the essentials families are starting to pack in a Disaster Go Bag.

After the devastating Hurricane Katrina back in 2005, the global Christian organization, Jehovah’s Witnesses, was inspired to better help people before a natural disaster strikes.

While the organization strives to respond to a disaster quickly, they often can’t access the scene for 40 to 72 hours after the devastation has occurred.

Following the more recent natural disasters, and with experts warning that more are potentially yet to come, they want to encourage everyone to put together their own disaster go bag for themselves and their families.

“The key is that you want to economically put together a bag that you can carry, that won’t be a weight on you, and that doesn’t consider the valuable things but only considers the value of life,” U.S Spokesman for the Jehovah’s Witnesses, Robert Hendriks says.

The organization provides helpful services on its website to better prepare people for disasters. You can visit the website for more information and for tips on putting together your own disaster go bag. You can also access the information from FEMA at ready.gov.

