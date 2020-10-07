Christian Fellowship Worship Center in Pineville hosts free COVID testing event

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Christian Fellowship Worship Center offered free COVID-19 testing in Pineville today.

Those who participated drove up to one of the church’s entrance, and received a test within five minutes. The Wyoming County Health Department hosted this morning’s event.

“You know, it’s something that’s free. Folks can come and tested,” said Wyoming County Health Department Administrator Fred Cox. “Of course, in about 72 hours we should know the results. So hopefully we have a whole lot of folks that will attend.”

This was the sixth free testing event that Wyoming County has held in the last several months.