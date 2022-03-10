Local children’s book event being held this Friday

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – It’s like walking into a children’s book when seeing the preparations for the upcoming children’s book event at the Honeysuckle Hill Nature Discovery Center.

The book Brimsby’s Hats written by Andrew Prahin intertwines with the center’s love of nature.

Honeysuckle Hill Nature Discovery Center Director Terri Johnson said, “The bird connection, the nature connection…we have snow here in West Virginia. It’s part of our environment that sometimes we overlook.”

Along with the reading, there are other activities for children to enjoy at the event.

“We’re going to have a tea party with some of the items featured in the book and we are going to be making a craft.”

The center expressed how important it is to have events like this for children to be learning and having fun at the same time.

“They value what they learn about. We’re going to be talking about birds and taking care of animals, valuing nature.”

As the center offers multiple activities throughout the year, they are anticipating this book event to be special in more ways than one.

“For me, to come up with an idea and have it all come together and have the kids really enjoy the experience… just make them happy, make them more engaged, maybe in reading and learning about nature.”

The event costs $5 for children ages 6-12 and will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 11.

