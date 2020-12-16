Chief Deputy closing in on naming replacement

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department has been undertaking its Chief Deputy search for the past several weeks.

With current Chief Deputy Bradley Ellison set to take over as Sheriff in 2021, he’s met with past and present department members vying to work with him. Ellison remains pleased with the quality of options as he prepares to make his choice.

“We have a lot of good candidates,” Ellison said. “I have a lot of good candidates that have been in the department a long time. It all, to me, comes down to me making the decision. Who I can work with. Who I think better fits the county and the problems we have in the county.”

Ellison hopes to have a Chief Deputy set heading into the start of his Sheriff term in 2021.