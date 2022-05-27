Chase McClung to continue baseball career at Concord University

CHARMCO, WV (WOAY) – On Thursday, one standout Greenbrier West student-athlete made his college decision official.

Chase McClung signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Concord University. Although the senior has excelled on the diamond, as well as the basketball court and football field, he never really considered signing for anything other than baseball.

“It feels pretty good. I went and toured the campus and liked it. The coaches are awesome. I know a couple of guys that play there,” McClung explained. “I’ve just always looked forward to this and I’m glad I could do it.”

McClung says new Concord Head Coach Devin Smith is the one who gave him his campus tour. He says he loves the home-like atmosphere in Athens.

“These four years I’ve played [at Greenbrier West], I’ll never forget them. It’s like a family in every sport we play.”

McClung plans to major in health science, while minoring in business.

