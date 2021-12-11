Charles T. Jones recognized through plaque dedication ceremony at Oak Hill City Hall

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Charles Tandy Jones, a 19th and early 20th century pioneer and leader in business and the development of the Town of Oak Hill and Fayette County is being honored Saturday, December 11, 2021 with a plaque dedication ceremony at Oak Hill City Hall for granting his estate to the city.

And, it’s a ceremony that comes almost a century later.

“The city of Oak Hill in 1928 promised that this would happen, so we’re following up on that promise a little bit late, 93 years late, but nonetheless, when we make a promise, we follow through,” says Bill Hannabass, City Manager of Oak Hill.

Upon granting the property to the city where City Hall now stands, Jones had included a stipulation in the deed stating that the city erect a bronze plaque noting who gave them the property and the date on which it happened.

But, somehow, such a detail was lost over the 93 years since the signing of the deed, and one which Charles T. Jones great granddaughter, Tootie Jones, is proud to see getting recognized.

“The family donated the property 93 years ago, and it’s wonderful to see my great grandmother and great grandfather and their sons commended for their generosity,” Tootie Jones says.

And many came out on the rainy Saturday to take part in the historical celebration, including the mayor, Oak Hill city council members, Fayette County dignitaries, and along with Tootie Jones, some other members of the Jones family were also in attendance.

“So, hopefully, the people they are and were and their stories will not be forgotten,” she says.

And Charles T. Jones, along with his wife, May Laura Rice Jones and his brother George Jones, were very involved in developing businesses and enterprises in the area.

In 1910, Jones began the erection of the manor at Lundale Farm in Oak Hill, but he never lived to occupy it.

