Charges filed for suspect in Beckley child murder case

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Charges have been filed against a suspect in the death of a seven-year-old boy.

The Beckley Police Department says a 24-year-old woman, who after suffering stab wounds, fled to her neighbor’s home at 2:45 AM Thursday morning, where the police were then called.

According to Detective Sgt. Morgan Bragg, upon their arrival, police entered the apartment where the incident occurred and found a seven-year-old boy dead.

“Our officers responded to a reported stabbing shortly after 2:45 AM,” Bragg said. “Upon arrival, they discovered a female had been stabbed repeatedly. She was subsequently transported to a hospital, but in their efforts to determine if anyone else was injured, they went into the residence and discovered that a small child had also been assaulted.”

At the scene, officers arrested 34-year-old Rashad Akeem Thompson and took him into custody. He’s been charged in connection to the death of the seven-year-old boy and the stabbing wounds inflicted to the 24-year-old woman. He’s currently at Southern Regional Jail awaiting arraignment.

Police say that the injured woman involved is the deceased boy’s mother. The investigation is still ongoing and details are sparse. Anyone with more information relevant to the investigation is encouraged to contact the Beckley Police Department.

“We encourage anybody that has information related to these individuals or their interactions at that apartment to contact us. We do feel that we have the suspect in custody that is responsible for these crimes, so we’re not necessarily looking for anyone. But any information would help.”

Thompson is facing charges of first degree murder, malicious wounding, attempted first degree murder, child abuse causing death and domestic battery.