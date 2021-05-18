CDC says no more masks for the fully vaccinated

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – We’ve been telling you for several days that those who are fully vaccinated can resume activities without a mask and without socially distancing, but there are some stores that don’t feel the same.

Walmart is among some of the larger chains that have agreed to drop masks if their customers are fully vaccinated, but some still feel the need for face coverings and social distancing.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issues a statement that resuming activities without masks are in effect for those who are fully vaccinated. For some this still isn’t the case.

CVS among others has decided that all customers must wear a mask regardless of their vaccination status.

Hico resident Margaret Hagewood says, “All I know to do is follow what we’re told right now. So far things are looking good, so hopefully this will be gone soon.” While motioning to her mask.

This will not apply where masks are required by federal and state laws, along with public transportation.

“I kind of think it’s to each is own. I don’t like to intrude my thoughts onto somebody else, but I think with all the uncertainty, as hard as it is, trust what we’re told.” Hagewood says.

Other stores like Starbucks, Target and Sams will do away with masks for fully vaccinated customers while Dollar General, Kroger, Walgreens and some others have sided against the statement that the CDC released this week. President Joe Biden says he hopes at least 70% of Americans will be vaccinated by the fourth of July.

