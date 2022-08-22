Carnegie Hall’s Museum Gallery features Steven Hutchins

Lewisburg, WV (WOAY) – Carnegie Hall’s Museum Gallery has transformed into an exhibit of cultural and historical artifacts called the Sunshine Museum. Aristotle Zenobia Sunshine developed the extensive collection supplemented by individuals interested in the mission of making people smile and helping them regain the childlike awe of new and unbelievable experiences. Visitors have described the museum as a “two or 3D historical graphic novel.”

Steven Hutchins started the Sunshine Museum in 2010 as a combined performance/visual arts composition. As the sole curator, Hutchins has independently researched, acquired, constructed, documented, published, developed, and funded the exhibit. The exhibit is a collection of historical, natural, sociological, and technological artifacts once prominent in society that society has forgotten.

The Sunshine Museum will stimulate viewers’ intellect by bringing back memories and leading new discoveries. Examples of collections include sunglasses gifted to Stevie Wonder by his fans, Th eL-Art of Lerond Levoid Lefrak, Jackson Pollock’s Ladder, an Eileen Kramer photo essay, and collections of close pins, chopsticks, almanacs, and more.

Carnegie Hall exhibits are free and open to the public, Monday through Friday, 10:00 am to 4:00 pm running through October 28. For more information, please visit carnegiehallwv.org, call (304)645-7917 or stop by the Hall at 611 Church Street in Lewisburg, WV.

Related