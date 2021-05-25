Carnegie Hall set for in person summer classes

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Unique summer classes are coming to the Lewisburg area in June.

Carnegie Hall is offering in person classes in pottery, music, painting and basket weaving. After having classes canceled last summer due to COVID-19, the hall is excited to bring them back, even amid restrictions.

“The classes that we’re offering, they’re in person classes here at Carnegie Hall,” said Carnegie Hall Education Director Leah Trent. “They’re in our studios. In our pottery studio. In our ‘Old Stone Room,’ which is one of our larger spaces. Right now, we’re still asking people to wear masks, but that may change soon. We’re still keeping small classes, just 6-8 in a class. So, hopefully, we’re keeping it safe for everybody.”

To sign up or find more information on these summer classes, visit Carnegie Hall’s website or Facebook page. Scholarship money is also available for those under 18 or over 50 years of age.

