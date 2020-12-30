Carnegie Hall partnering with master pianist for “Behind the Notes” fundraiser

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg is partnering with a master pianist for a series of online conversations and performances.

Barbara Nissman created a 12-part series titled, “Behind the Notes” as a fundraiser for Carnegie Hall, as well as to share music with Southern West Virginia during the pandemic. Nissman has performed at the Hall in the past and is excited to share her work through this partnership.

“The first program I thought had to be the most popular work that everybody knows, ‘The Moonlight Sonata,'” Nissman said. “Everybody has tried to play those measures. Then I talk to you about the problems that Beethoven creates for the performer. I’ve had fun putting these together. We have a series, actually, we have 12 already.”

Viewers will be able to access the entire series online through the end of April for a donation of $50 or higher.