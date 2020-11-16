Carnegie Hall expands Wi-Fi signal for Lewisburg community

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Carnegie Hall has boosted its Wi-Fi signal to provide greater internet access.

Just last week, the Lewisburg Historic Landmarks Commission approved Carnegie Hall to put a microwave internet antenna on its roof. This will increase Wi-Fi range and efficiency for both Carnegie Hall employees and guests.

“We boosted our Wi-Fi signal out into the lawn,” said Carnegie Hall President/CEO Sara Crickenberger. “So, on a day like this when it’s sunny and relatively warm, kids can be out doing their homework. Parents can be out checking their emails. And the Wi-Fi signal reaches down to Church Street all back through the lawn here.”

Temporary Wi-Fi passwords will be posted on the front door of Carnegie Hall for access.