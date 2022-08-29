Carnegie Hall announces 2022-2023 mainstage performance schedule and ticket dates

Lewisburg, WV (WOAY) – Carnegie Hall has announced its 2022-2023 Mainstage Performance schedule as it prepares for the 39th season of “Bringing the Arts to Life.” New Season Subscriptions are available now. Individual tickets are on sale for Carnegie Hall members on August 31 and the general public on Wednesday, September 14. The free Mainstage Lounge Preshow Reception in the Museum Gallery will be open before each show.

The season opens Friday, October 21, with artist and activist Kyshona. Kyshona blends folk, rock, and R&B with descriptive songwriting and soulful vocals. Audiences will find a common theme of empowerment, overcoming adversity, and finding hope in Kyshona’s artistry.

For more information about upcoming performances and events, visit www.carnegiehallwv.org.

