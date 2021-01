BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Beckley’s newest sculpture is one step closer to being complete.

Beckley City Officials met yesterday and held a final meeting to finalize the last details on the descending cardinal statue. The statue will now be placed 6 feet from the original location.

“We’re very excited, it going to be extremely unique. There are four cardinals in the sculpture and it some where between abstract and real,” Mayor Rappold said.

The statue has been 3 years in the making.