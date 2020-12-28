Car care tips for cold weather, salted roads

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – With snow on the ground and salt on the roads, there are a few things you can do to keep your car in good shape.

Owner of DTE Repair and Towing Kevin Willis says cold weather can affect your battery and coolants, so it’s good to get those checked out during winter months. What you might not think of is the damage that road salt can do to your vehicle.

“The salt does play really hard, especially in West Virginia and in the northern part of the United States,” said Willis. “It does cause rust to everything underneath the car and it is hard on vehicles. Keep them sprayed off regularly and take preventative measures. Keep them washed, mainly.”

Winter is also a great time to make sure your tires have enough tread and get those replaced if needed.

