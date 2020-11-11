Capito Releases Veterans Day Statement

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today released the following statement ahead of the observance of Veterans Day:

“For decades, West Virginians have answered the call and bravely fought to defend our country and the values we hold dear. From the Greatest Generation—like Woody Williams and my father, former West Virginia Governor Arch Moore, Jr.—to younger soldiers who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan, all have served admirably. We are forever grateful for these men and women who selflessly put their lives at risk to protect our way of life, defend our freedoms, and ensure our nation remains a beacon of freedom for all. Because of their sacrifice, Mountaineers are always free.”

