Capito, Manchin receive 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccination

By
Kassie Simmons
-
UNITED STATES - MAY 13: Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., conduct a news conference in the Capitol's Senate studio to introduce greenhouse gas legislation that aims to "rollback President Obama's Clean Power Plan," May 13, 2015. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s two U.S. senators say they have both received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito tweeted a photo Friday of her vaccination. She said the shot was “quick, painless, and most importantly, it was safe.” She tweeted Saturday that her arm is a little tender, similar to after a flu shot, but otherwise, she is experiencing no problems.

In a news release, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin says he received the shot on Saturday morning and is feeling well. He also tweeted out footage of his vaccination, saying, “I didn’t feel a thing! This vaccine is safe & effective.”

Both said they had the vaccination in accordance with guidance from the Capitol’s Office of the Attending Physician.

The vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech requires two doses several weeks apart from the same company as the first shot, as does the Moderna vaccine granted emergency use authorization Friday by the Food and Drug Administration.

Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR