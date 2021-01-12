Capito, Manchin Announce Funding to Expand COVID-19 Testing, Vaccine Distribution in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)- U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $119,346,660 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

Of the $119,346,660 appropriated for West Virginia, $103,153,083 is allocated for expanded COVID-19 testing and contact tracing, while $16,193,577 will be used for assistance in distributing the COVID-19 vaccine.

“In order for West Virginia to remain a leader in COVID-19 testing and vaccine distribution, federal resources are necessary to support these efforts. I’m proud of the effective decision making of our state leaders, as well as the desire of West Virginians across our state to protect one another by getting tested for COVID-19 and receiving the vaccine as it becomes available. Together, we will make it through this pandemic and come out stronger on the other side. I’m pleased to be able to secure this funding, and look forward to the positive impact it has on West Virginia’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Senator Capito.

“As cases continue to rise in West Virginia and across the nation, we must expand COVID-19 testing, contact tracing, and vaccinations so we can defeat this terrible pandemic,” Senator Manchin said. “This funding will help West Virginia ensure vaccines are administered to every West Virginian who wants one as they become available and will support the testing and contact tracing programs across the state that help slow the spread of the virus. We must keep working together to beat the COVID-19 virus, and I will continue to fight for West Virginia to receive funding that helps our neighbors, family and friends stay as safe as possible during these difficult times.”