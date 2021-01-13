Capito, Manchin Announce $339 Million for COVID-19 Relief to West Virginia Schools

CHARLESTON, WV (AP)- U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $339,000,000 from the U.S. Department of Education as part of the most recent COVID-19 relief package to help West Virginia schools respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This funding can be used for testing, to address learning loss, and to assist schools in ways like improving air quality in buildings as schools prepare for eventual reopening. This funding was made available through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER), and builds on a previously announced award from the CARES Act at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s important that necessary steps are taken so that our students, teachers, and faculty are protected and prepared as our schools re-open for in-person learning. Providing additional funding for schools has always been a top priority as we’ve negotiated COVID-19 relief, and I’m pleased to see West Virginia receiving a proper level of ESSER funds. The education of our youth is a crucial aspect to the future success of West Virginia. I will continue to fight for the resources needed to keep our teachers safe and properly serve our students,” said Senator Capito.

“The COVID-19 pandemic hit our students, teachers, and faculty hard, forcing them to quickly adjust to new ways of learning and teaching. During the negotiations for the emergency COVID-19 relief package passed at the end of last year, I advocated for this funding to support our schools and students as they navigate these difficult times. I’m glad West Virginia has received this funding to help with testing and other priorities and will continue to fight for West Virginia priorities in any future relief legislation,” said Senator Manchin.